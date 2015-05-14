Voice Your Support for Solving the Medical Hardships of Nausea and Vomiting in the US

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --For countless millions of individuals, nausea and vomiting routinely and continuously affects cancer and surgery patients, pregnant women and people with motion sickness year-round. Although in many instances, nausea and/or vomiting can be characterized as a short-term issue, it can also be a life-altering experience lasting days at a time. Collectively, it is an important major medical issue and deserves national attention just as other existing noteworthy awareness campaigns.



Discussion Points

Why is nausea and vomiting still an unresolved problem for cancer and surgery patients? It may be related to the heavy reliance on multiple nausea medications as the only answer. These anti-nausea combinations are known to have a variety of side effects and they do not produce total optimal results. US medical schools generally do not recognize non-drug alternatives that can enhance better overall patient outcomes. In addition, alternative clinical research is not valued enough here in the US. Consequently, there is this unfounded skepticism towards effective alternative medicine techniques, such as stimulation methods.



Effective Solution

In other medical cultures, such as China, Japan among others, they have demonstrated the worthiness of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) stimulation methods. Over the centuries, the TCM P-6 pressure point approach has developed into a scientifically proven therapeutic process that can help shield the body from the hardship of nausea and vomiting.



How It Works

With the stimulation of the TCM P-6 pressure point a therapeutic energy flow is produced to break-up stagnation around the heart. The P-6 pressure point's action is to assist the heart in properly shielding the mind and stomach from the implications of nausea and vomiting.



Year-Round Awareness Campaign Needed

Heightened awareness of this medication treatment condition is paramount on behalf of the millions of individuals still suffering from nausea and vomiting. Yet, P-6 acupressure therapy has proven to be a viable solution for resisting nausea and vomiting with no adverse effects. We can learn from other medical cultures on how to advance against the medical hardship of nausea and vomiting.



Examples Of Proven Solutions

For example, FDA cleared, self-administered, P-6 acupressure anti-nausea devices, like Pressure Right® Strips, which have also been approved in China, can provide a much needed solution for a better nausea and vomiting-free result.



We Need Your Help Now

Your opinion is important in solving this issue.



To participate go to http://www.pressurerightstrips.com/go/voice-your-support/



Free Sample

Receive a free package of Pressure Right Anti-Nausea Pressure Strips for participating



