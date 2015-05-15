Michael Rappaport Seeks Funding Support via Kickstarter to Promote and Advertise 'The Angry Baker Co '

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --There are many people in this world that are overwhelmed, frustrated, and angry with the present state of their lives. Their struggle for existence puts them in a situation where they can hardly find a reason to smile. The Angry Baker project is about helping them stay positive because that can sometimes make all the difference. Michael Rappaport wants to accomplish this by inspiring all to send his company's gourmet bakery products to people they care about.



Michael Rappaport has recently completed the development of the website of his bakery and is looking to get the word out. He also wants to deliver the product in branded packaging. His ultimate goal is to launch different brick and mortar locations after doing sufficient business online. Though this is an uphill task, Michael is confident that millions of people will support his cause after knowing more about his mission. Michael has also started The Angry Baker Challenge, a unique initiative where he inspires people to do something above and beyond for someone going through tough time.



Michael looks at 'The Angry Baker Co.' as the starting point that will lead to lending meaningful support to people that are going through a challenging phase of life. He understands how difficult and expensive it is to reach out to people and involve them in his cause. This is why he has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to meet all his funding requirements for this project. All funds raised via Kickstarter will be spent for advertising and promotional purposes to inspire people to support 'The Angry Baker Co.'. This project will only be funded if at least $50,000 is pledged by June 4, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1G9f04Z



The website of 'The Angry Baker Co.' is http://www.theangrybakerco.com/



About Michael Rappaport

Michael Rappaport is an attorney by profession but an entrepreneur at heart. He has recently created 'The Angry Baker Co.' with the intention of putting smiles back on people that are overwhelmed with the challenges in their regular life.