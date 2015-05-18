Free Prezi Alternative Focusky Keeps Updating Online Presentation Templates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Free Prezi alternative Focusky continues to expand and update its online presentation templates. The web-based presentation software continues to revolutionize the distribution of fully-integrated, web-based software services.



Focusky Software Company Limited, based in Hong Kong, is a leading marketer of online digital presentation software and provides its ideal Prezi alternative free to presentation makers worldwide. "The latest version, 2.3.1, was released with new presentation templates available," explained Focusky development team leader Mattie Lee. "We will continue to design and release new professional templates and release them online for our clients to use."



Upon opening the Focusky desktop client, users can choose online templates that may be selected and applied to their presentation projects quickly and directly. According to Lee, "all of Focusky's online templates are well-designed with clear structures and rich animation sequences." Creating a presentation is quick and easy, allowing clients to simply insert texts and images through the user-friendly interface.



Focusky also offers more free features and affordable premium capabilities than competitor Prezi. Including PowerPoint conversion, online presentation and cloud-based storage, Focusky is a highly ingenious product that continues to impress users and industry experts alike.



Focusky offers scalable price points, ranging from the free service--which offers up to 100G of cloud storage and access to many great features--to plans ranging between $4 and $5 per month. The Enterprise plan, a one-time $299 charge offering permanent access to Focusky, gives the user unlimited cloud storage, full access to all features and 10 multi-user accounts.



About Focusky

Available for both Windows and Mac, Focusky is positioning itself as the premiere free Prezi alternative on the web. Professional users, students and others will enjoy Focusky's attention to detail, wide array of features, and scalable pricing.



