Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Growth, Size, Share and Analysis Report to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) market is expected to witness significant growth owing to growing use in applications such as foaming agent and cleaner in detergents and various skin care products. Growing demand for detergents & cleaners is expected to propel demand for SLS over the next six years. Increasing demand for toothpastes, shampoos, soaps, bath products and moisturizers is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth for SLS over the forecast period on account of increasing personal care industry mainly in China and India. Furthermore, Middle East and North Africa are expected to witness swift demand growth owing to increasing use of personal care products coupled with rise in surfactant industries. Moreover, increasing usage of SLS as a surfactant in floor cleaners, engine degreasers and car wash soaps is expected to drive market growth. Rising demand for SLS in biocide and pesticide industry on account of its property to inhibit development of enveloped and non-enveloped virus is expected to increase market growth. However, limitations in usage of SLS in cosmetics owing to skin and eye irritation according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health are expected to restrain market growth over the next six years.



Increasing consumption of SLS in healthcare sector during lysis for DNA extraction and analysis of hemoglobin is further expected to boost market demand. Key players in sodium lauryl sulfate market include AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Sasol Limited, Rhodia SA, Croda International, Stepan Company, Oxiteno and Clariant Corporation. In July, 2012, Stephan Company has launched new high purity STEPANOL WA-EXTRA with excellent viscosity building properties which is used as surfactants in shampoo, hair conditioner, hand soaps, shaving creams, body wash and skin-cleansing products. AkzoNobel offers product which are granted by Design for Environment and approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These products are used as emulsifier, foam boosters and surfactants in laundry detergents.



