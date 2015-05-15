Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --Global calcium carbonate market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to application growth in papers, polymers and concrete industries. Increased government expenditure on infrastructure improvement in BRICS and Middle East countries is expected to promote the use of polymers and concretes, thus, fueling calcium carbonate demand. Calcium carbonate also finds use in dietary supplements, flue gas desulfurization, toothpaste production and food preservatives. Gaining importance of industrial fillers in petrochemicals and rubber production is expected to augment demand for GCC (ground calcium carbonate) and PCC (precipitated calcium carbonate). Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene in emerging markets of China, India, Brazil and Middle East countries is expected to augment demand for tissues and packaging paper, which is expected to fuel calcium carbonate market over next six years.



Browse full research report on Global Calcium Carbonate Market:

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/calcium-carbonate-market



Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets on account of industrial growth in polymer and paper industry in China, India, Indonesia and Thailand. Abundance of mineral deposits of calcium carbonate in China and India is expected to open new market avenues. Middle East governments are focusing on reducing reliance on energy sector and have framed numerous policies for promoting growth of domestic automotive and construction industries. These factors are likely to have a positive impact on calcium carbonate market in the near future.



Read detailed report or request for TOC of this research report:

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/calcium-carbonate-market/request-toc



Key market participants include Minerals Technologies, Excalibar Minerals, Omya, Okutama Kogyo, Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay, Imerys, Mississippi Lime Company and Great Lakes Calcium Corporation. Omaya announced a launch of calcipur product range in November 2013, meant for use in food industries with a Kosher and Halal standard certification. In May 2013, Minerals Technologies announced a new calcium carbonate product, VICRON FRP, as molding compounds and thermoset polyesters.



Browse more reports of this category by Grand View Research:

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/petrochemicals-and-downstream-derivatives



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Related reports by Grand View Research:



Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market -

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/triethylene-glycol-market



Clear Brine Fluids Market -

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clear-brine-fluids-market



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 415-349-0058

Toll Free: 888-202-9519

Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/