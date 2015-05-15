OctaFX Supports Bali Sports Foundation for a Greater Cause

Kingstown, VC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --OctaFX announced to start sponsoring Bali Sports Foundation (BSF) - an Indonesian charitable organisation promoting sports for disabled people.



The company decided to diversify the sponsor base by supporting this time non-professional sportsmen who have some health issues. The company invests in the Indonesian community, and therefore extends its strategic corporate philanthropy. Such partnership is beneficial for Bali Sports Foundation who is searching financial support to provide sport activities to physically or mentally challenged people.



Bali Sports Foundation's mission is "to improve the lives of those with disabilities in Bali & East Indonesia by using the power of sport and play for development, health and peace" and we are proud to join them in this honourable deed", said Joanna Archer, Head of OctaFX Development department.



According to the founder of BSF Rodney Holt, the funds from OctaFX will be devoted to popularize some certain activities and projects.



"On behalf of Bali Sports Foundation I would like to thank OctaFX for their support of our disabled sports programs. With your help we can now promote wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and disabled sailing on a new level" said Rodney Holt, BSF founder.



About Bali Sports Foundation

BSF tries to fill the gaps and supplement the activity of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education, national sports federations and the Paralympic committee in their coverage and provision for disabled individuals.