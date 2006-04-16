Innovative - Innforms.com Announces New Nationwide Internet Marketing Campaign

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2006 --Innovative (http://www.innforms.com), one of the fastest growing companies for custom printed calendars, four color process printing, and outsource billing services has joined in a business promotion partnership with Keith Cash Associates (http://www.KeithCash.com). KCA is a website optimization and Internet marketing company, specializing in re-vamping websites to drive traffic.



"KCA will handle our launch of a nationwide internet marketing campaign to capture high growth products", said, Darryl E. White, President of Innovative companies.



About

Innovative Forms and Graphics, is a major supplier to Afflink members around the country. Other products Innovative provides are custom printed calendars, envelopes, labels, cut sheet forms, business cards, letterhead, and general business forms. As an IBSA member, an organization of forms distributors around the country, Innovative Forms has been selected to offer products to medical facilities around the country that are participating in a Novation contract. Novation has over 20,000 members of medical offices and hospitals that are members of VHA, UHC or HPPI. The three sub-organizations contract Novation to bid out all the services and printed products and award the contract to the best vendor.



Innovative Forms, a Birmingham Alabama based company, has provided custom printing to companies around the country since 1987. Whether a company is using continuous forms, laser forms and checks, or pressure seal forms, "Innovative is the right supplier for these products"



