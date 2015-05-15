Sovereign Health Advocates for Mental Health in May

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --As the year moves into May, many medical and health-oriented organizations have strengthened their advocacy for mental health treatment. A heightened awareness of the trials and tribulations within the mental health field is severely needed in the modern age, especially with the rate of illnesses and disorders affecting nearly 44 million adults, according to the latest report made by the National Institute of Mental Health. Sovereign Health Group supports this movement and the beneficial implications that arise due to its worthwhile effort.



Since 1949, Mental Health America (MHA) has strived to become a beacon of hope for those suffering with assorted mental disorders across the United States. This year's theme is titled "B4Stage4," which addresses the ideological gap between physical and mental health problems. The ailments that impact the mind are equally as dangerous as the ones that impact the body. Therefore, both types should be treated with the same level of seriousness and care. Overall, professional intervention must take place before a mental disorder progresses to a degree of long-term dysfunction, making it more difficult to treat.



"For too long, mental health issues have not been framed this way. Instead, too many people have been trapped in Stage 4 thinking about them," said MHA President and CEO Paul Gionfriddo in response to the current state of affairs. "They wait until after a crisis – until someone is a 'danger to themselves or others' – before they act. This is wrong. We don't do this for cancer, heart disease or diabetes. We shouldn't do this for mental health concerns, either."



Sovereign Health is equally committed to the education and treatment of various mental health disorders. The company currently holds licenses for mental health treatment at multiple centers in California including San Clemente, Culver City and Palm Springs. In alignment with this month's focus on mental health, Sovereign has recently gained its mental health license for the Fort Myers facility in Florida. Fort Myers is licensed by Florida's Department of Children and Families under the Substance Abuse and Mental Health (SAMH) Program, which allows staff to strive for the prevention, treatment and healing of individuals with various psychiatric and substance abuse disorders.



Sovereign Health of Florida's Program Director Jennifer Feriola described a strong similarity to the center's existing mental health practices stating that, "the tract focuses more on mental health and wellness and uses a substance abuse focus for ancillary support only, rather than primary."



The SAMH Program is the state appointed authority for these kind of services, governed by statutes 394 and 397. An in-house continuing education program known as Sovereign Institute additionally provides continuing education credits for MFTs, LPCCs, LCSWs, RNs and LVNs. California's licensed facilities offer a comparable range of services, utilizing each unique locale to treat issues holistically as well. Expressive art, yoga and other experiential forms of therapy are consistently added to Sovereign's lineup of licenses and certifications, which are regularly evaluated by the Joint Commission and the Better Business Bureau. This nationwide treatment provider ensures these important mental health care standards by providing the highest quality of aid for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and many other psychological ailments.



Sovereign Health Group recognizes the ever-increasing need for addiction rehabilitation as well as mental health care. In many unfortunate cases, hospitals may only hold mental health patients within their walls for a few days at the most. In a drastic contrast, Sovereign provides a host of 30, 60 and 90-day programs that thoroughly guide their clients through a restorative journey and transitions each patient smoothly back into society. In solidarity with Mental Health America's dedication to the prevention, early identification and intervention of mental health problems, Sovereign hopes to reach new peaks of informed awareness for this imperative national issue.



