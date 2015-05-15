Simon Vicari Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Complete the Development of NEXTtoME

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --The NEXTtoME team firmly believes that health, personal safety, and air quality are three key elements towards building a sustainable world. This is why they wanted to create a device that is capable of monitoring the most important environmental factors through its combination of ten sensor systems. Not stopping there, they envisioned a device can really be used by anyone, anywhere with very minimal interaction with the device as the gadget adapts to the user's behavior, not the user adapting to the device make the most unobtrusive wearable tech. Their efforts have led to the creation of NEXTtoME, the most advanced technological wearable on the market.



NEXTtoME informs the users about body temperature and tells them the current Heat Index temperature of their location; alerts them to hazardous situations such as UV exposure and pollution; and records altitude and monitors air pressure. This wearable device is also capable of monitoring blood alcohol level. NEXTtoME is a comprehensive portable health and safety center thanks to the multiple sensors making the user aware of social & environmental sustainability because a healthy population contributes significantly to economic growth. As the saying goes – an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Billions upon billions of dollars are lost in the world economy every year due to productivity losses due to health issues among workers.



Utilizing Bluetooth technology, the sensor systems of NEXTtoME can be coupled with any Smartphone, allowing users to share real time environmental data through a proprietary and/or major social network. The device is non-intrusive and needs minimum interaction with the user. The ten built-in sensors included within this system are for air quality, UV ray, body temperature, alcohol test, altitude, ambient temperature, pressure, humidity, light intensity, and object temperature. All these sensors have the capability to function in the standalone mode or as a group. NEXTtoME will also have an efficient Smartphone app that will record and display all information generated by the NEXTtoME sensors.



Some of the most important features of NEXTtoME are



- High performance and low power consumption: 2 month's standby and two week's operation time with three sensors always on.

- Wearability: Fits on the wrist or around the neck with a wearable leather case.

- Network communication influence: The value of communication with an expanded community of wearable devices.

- Best materials and technology

- Application versatility

- Proprietary co-sensor.



Simon Vicari, the co-founder and CEO of NEXTtoME, has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $50,000 for this project. All funds raised will be used to complete the development of NEXTtoME and bring it to the market.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1G62uTF



The official website of NEXTtoME is http://www.aroma-technology.com/



About NEXTtoME

