XYZ and Uniregistry Announce Joint Venture to Launch .Cars, .Car, and .Auto

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Cars Registry Limited, a new domain name registry operated by industry leaders XYZ and Uniregistry, has acquired a trifecta of domain extensions specific to the automotive industry. This trio of extensions was completed recently with the acquisition of the highly coveted .Car domain extension from Google.



Cars Registry Limited plans to introduce .Cars, .Car, and .Auto to the internet in Q4 2015. These new domain options are expected to be well received and adopted globally by the automotive industry, which is a cornerstone of internet commerce and economies around the world.



According to OICA, across twenty-six countries, led by the United States, Japan, China, and Germany, the automotive industry generated over €430 billion in government revenue, making it "the single greatest engine of economic growth in the world." Since the start of e-commerce in the 1990s, there has been a pent up demand for an authoritative automotive namespace.



Cars Registry Limited will provide everyone in the automotive industry, around the world, with choice to develop their online presence. From car dealerships to car enthusiasts, .Cars, .Car, and .Auto registrants will be able to secure a memorable and relevant domain for their brand or purpose. All three generic endings can be used by every participant of the supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, dealerships, auctioneers, media outlets, and individuals.



.Cars, .Car, and .Auto are the newest domain extensions marketed by XYZ, following the success of its flagship product, .xyz, and more recently, .College. Led by Founder and CEO Daniel Negari, .xyz has be-come the largest and most popular new domain extension in the world. "Daniel is an innovative leader in the namespace," said Frank Schilling, Partner of Cars Registry Limited. "I'm proud to call him a friend and my business partner as we continue to bring choice to the internet."



XYZ's partner in Cars Registry Limited is Uniregistry, the registry run by domain industry visionary and legend Frank Schilling. To date, Uniregistry has introduced nearly 20 new extensions to the market, including .Link, .Click, .Photo, and .Diet. "As an entrepreneur, I have always looked up to Frank as a visionary, pioneer, and all around great person. Teaming up with Frank and his team at Uniregistry is a dream come true, as they bring infinite knowledge and experience to the table. As his business partner, I'm looking forward to collaborating, innovating, and learning from the best," said Daniel Negari. Unire-gistry will be responsible for powering the backend for .Cars, .Car, and .Auto.



Launch details and more information about .Cars, .Car, and .Auto will be announced soon. To learn more about Cars Registry Limited, visit www.nic.cars.



About Cars Registry Limited

Cars Registry Limited is the registry operator for .Cars, .Car, and .Auto. Founded in 2015 by domain industry leaders XYZ and Uniregistry, the company provides authoritative internet naming options for the automotive industry.



From car dealerships to car enthusiasts, Cars Registry Limited allows for anyone, worldwide, to secure a memorable and relevant domain for their brand or purpose.



About XYZ

XYZ is the registry operator of .College, .Rent, and .xyz, the largest new domain extension. Founded in 2011, the company is led by Founder and CEO Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry.



With offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry operator is unlocking new real estate on the web through its global domain extensions for the next generation of internet users. Learn more about XYZ in its recently featured press, such as Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo, The Telegraph, or at www.gen.xyz.



About Uniregistry

Uniregistry (2012) is best known for its 25 new top-level domain names including .lol .mom .link .game and .click. The company operates modern registry infrastructure, a vibrant secondary marketplace and the industry's newest domain name registrar. Uniregistry is based in Newport Beach, CA and Grand Cayman where its founder Frank Schilling is based. Humbly professing to have been "born under a lucky star", Schilling has participated in all facets of the domain name industry during his 15 year career. He parlayed a single domain name registration into a far-reaching empire which touches virtually all aspects of today's domain name industry.