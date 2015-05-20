Natural Genetics Launches New Amazon Sales Promotion, Offering Lucrative Discount on Testrosity Testosterone Booster.

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --Testrosity, a natural testosterone supplement from Natural Genetics, is now available for a whopping 50% discount in Amazon.com. Instead of its listed price of $49.99, the product will be available for only $24.99 until further notifications from the company. Though relatively new to Amazon.com's huge marketplace, Testrosity has already made a steady start with over fifty positive reviews from satisfied users. These users suggest that Testrosity offers a plethora of health benefits including increased physical strength, enhanced sexual vigor, reduced recovery time, and higher endurance.



Testrosity testosterone booster pills is an all natural product that has been formulated using herbs and extracts that may provide energy, endurance, and stamina by increasing the level of testosterone in the body. Some other probable benefits include improved cognitive ability, lean body mass, sexual wellness, and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.



Some of the high-quality natural ingredients present in Testrosity are Horny Goat Weed, Wild Yam, and Tongkat Ali. A traditional Chinese medicine, Horny Goat Weed is believed to have the power to alleviate fatigue, menopausal discomfort, erectile dysfunction, and many other sexual inadequacies. Wild Yam is also a traditional remedy for normalizing hormones and sexual stimulation. Tongkat Ali has been used since ages in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore as an energy enhancer and aphrodisiac.



With an increase in age, a decreasing level of testosterone in the human body may cause several adverse effects. Natural Genetics designed Testrosity to be a product that may help curtail different impacts of aging. This product has been manufactured in an FDA approved manufacturing laboratory and is safe to consume.



A recent buyer of Testrosity recommends it saying, "This is a product my husband has been taking before he works out with his weights. He takes it right before he starts. It has helped with soreness after his workout. It also is suppose to help with building body muscle. It has worked quite well for him and is something he would continue to take."



Announcing the launch of the 50% discount promotion on the product, a senior official from Natural Genetics said, "We are happy to let you know that Testrosity is now available in Amazon.com for $24.99 only. All relevant information is now available in our Amazon store."



About Natural Genetics

Natural Genetics is a company with a simple mission to help people achieve their health, beauty and personal care goals by providing the safest, most effective natural dietary supplements available on the market. The company has recently started selling their products via Amazon.com.