Natural Genetics Launches Free Shipping Promotion on Perfect 10 Natural Fat Burner

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Natural Genetics is pleased to announce that all Amazon buyers of their Perfect 10 natural fat burner can now avoid their shipping charges just by purchasing products worth more than $35. Amazon.com offers this special benefit to all Amazon shoppers with an order value of more than $35, and Natural Genetics is delighted to pass on this benefit to their customers. A fat loss supplement made from natural ingredients, Perfect 10 has already got off to an encouraging start in Amazon.com. The product is presently available for a heavily discounted price of $24.99 only.



Amazon.com is the world's largest online marketplace where hundreds of health supplements are launched almost every day. Powered by its high-quality ingredients, Perfect 10 has done well to make an impression in this competitive market. The product has been manufactured in an FDA approved, US based laboratory that is known for its high manufacturing standards. Perfect 10 is completely chemical free, and comprises of a rich blend of natural ingredients that include Glucuronolactone, Caffeine, Phenethylamine HCI, Nettle Leaf Extract, Inositol Niacinate, Yohimbine HCI, Synephrine Caprylate, and Picamilon.



All the ingredients present in Perfect 10 have extraordinary potential to promote fat metabolism and natural weight loss. The manufacturer claims that this product can drastically improve the overall body composition by burning unwanted fat from the problem areas. Many Amazon users have mentioned that these natural weight loss pills have also improved their stamina and overall well being without any side effects whatsoever.



Recommending Perfect 10, a recent user says, "I love this fat burner! I had tried other ones in the past, and they had weird side effects. When I took this fat burner from Natural Genetics I didn't notice any side effects; I did notice that I had way more energy throughout the course of the day. If you're looking for a great product, this is it!"



Talking about the just launched free shipping promotion, a senior official from Natural Genetics said, "This is certainly a great opportunity to take home this high-quality fat burning supplement without paying anything for shipping. Visit our Amazon store to find out more about this special offer."



About Natural Genetics

Natural Genetics is a company with a simple mission to help people achieve their health, beauty and personal care goals by providing the safest, most effective natural dietary supplements available on the market. The company has recently started selling their products via Amazon.com.