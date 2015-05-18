Focusky's Free Animation Presentation Software Now Supports Eight Languages

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Focusky Software Co. Ltd, a leading vendor of free animation presentation software announced today that its software now supports eight languages. Users are now able to input text in the presentation software in English, Chinese, Arabic, Latin, German, French, Japanese and Korean. Additional languages will continue to be added to meet the needs of the company's growing international subscriber base.



The company also announced that it is developing a website tailored specifically for Chinese-speaking users which will launch later this year. Mandarin Chinese is spoken by more than 14 percent of the world population, and is currently the world's most common language. It is the official language of Mainland China and Taiwan, and one of the official languages of Singapore and the United Nations.



"Our subscriber base is extremely diverse and we're striving to meet the needs of customers who not only speak multiple languages, but must be able to communicate with students or customers that speak multiple languages," said Jason Chen, president of Focusky Software Co. Ltd. "Extending the language support is essential to ensuring that our free animation presentation software is versatile and packed with all of the necessary features to help our users communicate with their audiences effectively."



The language updates are beneficial to Focusky users in both the education and business sectors. Educators can now modify presentations for multilingual students, and create dynamic presentations to assist in foreign language instruction. Business users can now customize presentations for customers and other audiences in various global markets.



"If you are truly focused on global expansion and growth, it's imperative that you adapt your content to the markets that you're targeting," said Chen. "All business leaders are well aware that internationalization and localization of content is key to succeeding in the global marketplace."



Multilingual text in Focusky presentations can be made even more dynamic with a variety of available font selections.



To learn more about Focusky and its new enhancements, visit http://focusky.com/