Ultimate Video Slideshow Maker Was Added to Focusky's Free Offerings

Embedded videos within projects are just the latest updates the company, which started in 2010, has added in recent months. Aside from the latest addition, users have been able to create their work using Focusky's countless templates and themes. They have an unlimited ability to zoom and pan within their project, add background music, and share their final work with an embed code that can be placed within any website or blog. Users can also easily share their work on YouTube and similar video social media outlets, and track traffic statistics of their work.



Additionally, projects that may have been started or completed on Microsoft PowerPoint can be quickly imported via the Focusky system. The software is fully customized with unlimited hosting. While the service is free, there are some paid options that take it a bit further.



"There are many presentation solutions that our users can choose from already, but incorporating video in each project will take it a step further," explained Jason Chen, the president of Focusky. "We live in a very visual-driven world. Sometimes the incorporation of quality videos in a project can say so much more than words can."



He continued, "We're going to continue expanding what we offer as we have since we started the company back in 2010. Video integration is just the latest innovation we're offering our users."



