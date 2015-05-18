Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report to 2020: Radiant Insights, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Summary



GlobalData's new report, "Brazil Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the Brazil Orthopedic Prosthetics market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Upper Extremity Prosthetics.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Orthopedic Prosthetics market wherever available.



Browse Full Report With TOC @ http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/brazil-orthopedic-prosthetics-market-outlook-to-2020



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope



- Market size for Orthopedic Prosthetics market categories - Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Upper Extremity Prosthetics.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Brazil Orthopedic Prosthetics market.

- Key players covered include Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Ossur hf., The Ohio Willow Wood Company and Touch Bionics Limited.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Latest Report by Radiant Insights



Canada Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2020 - http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/canada-orthopedic-prosthetics-market-outlook-to-2020



GlobalData's new report, "Canada Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the Canada Orthopedic Prosthetics market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Upper Extremity Prosthetics.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Orthopedic Prosthetics market wherever available.



Australia Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2020 - http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/australia-orthopedic-prosthetics-market-outlook-to-2020



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Orthopedic Prosthetics market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Japan Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2020 - http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/japan-orthopedic-prosthetics-market-outlook-to-2020



GlobalData's new report, "Japan Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the Japan Orthopedic Prosthetics market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Upper Extremity Prosthetics.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Orthopedic Prosthetics market wherever available.



About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.



For More Information, Visit http://www.radiantinsights.com/



Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Radiant Insights, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Blog URL: http://chemicalmaterialsmarket.blogspot.com/