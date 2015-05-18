Weight Management Market All Set to Grow Owing to Rising Consumer Awareness Towards Fitness, from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Weight management market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising global prevalence of obesity, rising awareness about fitness and increasing popularity pertaining to organic food. However, alternative prescription based medicines is expected to restrain growth of this market in coming six years. Weight management market comprise of fitness and surgical equipments, diet and services. In diet segment, weight loss food is expected to be largest revenue generator sub segment and beverages as most lucrative sub segment. Wearable fitness monitoring equipments are gaining popularity due to advantages associated to it such as user friendly and compact.



Browse full research report on Global Weight Management Market: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/weight-management-market



Fitness centers and slimming centers are expected to have a lucrative growth in coming six years owing to increasing disposable income, change in lifestyle patterns and increasing inclination towards natural therapy. Liposuction is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period, due to its effectiveness. Globally, North America is expected to be most mature market due increased awareness levels pertaining to fitness amongst people, higher purchasing power and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe follows North America owing to presence of larger consumer base. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region due to rapidly improving healthcare facilities and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies of China and India.



Read detailed report or request for TOC of this research report: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/weight-management-market/request-toc



The major players of weight management market are Golds Gym International, Brunswick Corporation, Precor, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Time Fitness, Inc., Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc., LifeCORE Fitness, Inc., NutriSystem, Inc., Equinox, Inc., Herbalife International, Inc., Cynosure, Inc, eDiets.com, and Allergan, Inc.



Browse more reports of this category by Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/medical-devices



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Related reports by Grand View Research:



Geriatric Care Services Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/geriatric-care-services-market



Home Infusion Therapy Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-infusion-therapy-market



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 415-349-0058

Toll Free: 888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/