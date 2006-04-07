Celebrate Easter Weekend with the Abbey Resort

Fontana, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2006 -- Fun-Filled Weekend to Feature Egg Toss, Pictures with the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Coloring, Easter Brunch, Special Accommodations and more! FONTANA, Wis. (March 20, 2006)

Fun for the whole family, The Abbey Resort—a 334-room vacation destination located on beautiful Geneva Lake in scenic Fontana, Wis.—invites moms, dads, kids and grandparents to celebrate a bunny-ful Easter weekend Friday, April 14 through Sunday April 16. Two accommodations packages include the Easter Scavenger Package Challenge and the Easter Saturday Package, which feature games, activities, contests, prizes, Easter Basket delivery and more! And don’t miss Easter Day, Sunday, April 16, at The Abbey Resort. Pictures with the Easter Bunny, the annual Abbey Easter Egg Hunt starting at 9 a.m., The Abbey’s extravagant Easter Brunch at 10 a.m….hop to it!



EASTER SCAVENGER PACKAGE CHALLENGE

A fun-filled weekend for the active family, this package begins on arrival with The Abbey’s Activity Director to schedule a variety of games, crafts and contests, including: a family bike ride; Easter egg coloring; Easter crafts; egg toss; a family tour of the Yerkes Observatory; and other Easter-themed activities. Throughout the weekend, points will be earned for each activity with winners announced Sunday (winners will receive a complimentary future stay).



Saturday night, enjoy free movies and popcorn in the Academy, then hop back to the room for a special delivery of treats and pre-ordered Easter Baskets by the Abbey Easter Bunny.* Sunday morning, enjoy The Abbey Easter Egg Hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny and Easter Brunch -separate reservations required.



The Easter Scavenger Package Challenge is available for $365 per night, including taxes and resort fees. EASTER SATURDAY PACKAGEPerfect for the family who wants a quick weekend getaway, The Abbey’s Easter Saturday Package begins with a one-sight stay in a luxury Abbey Resort guestroom. Take advantage of The Abbey’s Easter activities occurring throughout the resort. Saturday night, enjoy free movies and popcorn in the Academy then cozy up for a special Easter treat or Easter Basket delivery from the Easter Bunny*. In the morning, gear up for The Abbey’s annual Easter Hunt at 9 a.m.!



The Abbey’s Easter Saturday Night Package is available for $199 per night, including taxes and resort fees.



EASTER BRUNCH

On Sunday, April 16, The Abbey’s Easter Brunch located in the Fontana Grill will feature a delicious bountiful international-style brunch with a traditional flavor from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Goodies include: freshly baked goods; stations for seafood, delicacies, hand-carved meats; made-to-order crepes, omelets and salads; a champagne and cheese bar; a yummy buffet just for kids and more!



Easter Brunch is available for $29.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 3 to 12, and children 3 and under eat free.



The new 334-room Abbey Resort boasts high-class accommodations, with guestrooms featuring a sophisticated yet charming lake-cottage design with: vaulted ceilings; custom wood furnishings; luxury marble bathrooms with custom granite countertops; pillow-topped mattresses with custom linens; a wall-mounted flat-screen L.C.D. TV; an outdoor patio or balcony; high-speed Internet; cordless phones; in-room movies and music; refrigerator; microwave; in-room safe; coffee/tea maker; CD clock radio; iron and ironing board.



Guests are invited to indulge in the finest cuisine with Porto, a 120-seat seaside villa-inspired eatery located in the historic A-frame featuring elegant cuisine that combines flavors of Northern Italy, Southern France, Spain and Greece. The 100-seat The Waterfront Café, the only lakeside dining on Geneva Lake, offers seasonal indoor and outdoor casual dining and tropical bar overlooking the marina. The Abbey also features the intimate cocktail lounge The Helm with marina views, the sophisticated Steamers cigar bar, Harbor Sweets ice cream parlor and confectionary, the Café Latté coffee shop and espresso bar featuring Starbucks® products, the outdoor Gazebo Grill for seasonal concessions and The Wreck Room for pizza and snacks.



The 35,000-square-foot Fontana Spa offers guests a variety of first-class experiences, including: seven specialized massage techniques; seaweed and herbal wraps; facials; full-service salon; an aromatherapy room; aerobic and adult-only lap pool; exercise and aerobics studios; whirlpools; and a relaxing sitting area with fireplace.



The only resort located on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort also features: 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space; a health club; a family-orientated aquatic center; Fontana Beach; tennis courts; winding nature paths; and much more. Set amid the scenic woods, The Abbey Resort also embraces the water’s edge with a 407-slip marina, the only protected marina and yacht harbor on the lake.



ABOUT ABBEY GROUP RESORTS

In addition to The Abbey Resort, Abbey Group Resorts, based in Oak Brook, Ill., owns and manages Wisconsin’s Interlaken Resort & Country Spa and Inns of Geneva National and Holiday Inn Willowbrook, Ill. For reservations and information regarding The Abbey Resort, please call 1-800-772-1000 or visit:

http://www.theabbeyresort.com



*Easter Baskets for delivery are available for $15 per basket.