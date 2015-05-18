EY Announces Talent Retriever Co-Founder & CEO Dave Barbato Is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 Award Finalist in New England

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --EY announced that Dave Barbato, Co-Founder & CEO of Talent Retriever is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2015 Award in the New England Region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Barbato was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 4, 2015 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.



"In the true spirit of entrepreneurship, we founded Talent Retriever to offer disruption in recruitment by delivering an alternative to traditional models, as well as create an environment in which our employees thrive through flexible work solutions," said Barbato. "Talent Retriever is thrilled to be among this amazing group of entrepreneurs helping to drive continuous innovation in New England and beyond."



Now in its 29th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.



Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 14, 2015. The awards are the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.



About Talent Retriever

Talent Retriever partners with high growth companies on recruitment strategy and execution. Through agile integrated talent acquisition programs, Talent Retriever works as an extension of their clients to streamline hiring processes, employment branding and hire desirable people at a fraction of the cost of traditional recruiting models. Servicing clients across North America, Talent Retriever has offices in Boston and New York.



Learn more at http://www.talentretriever.com



