C&B Equipment Expands Into New Markets with Acquisition of Kansas City-Based Steel Toe Group

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2015 --C&B Equipment of Wichita has acquired Steel Toe Group (STG), a leading distributor of municipal pumps and mechanical seals, headquartered in Lenexa, Kan.



This acquisition will add to C&B's already extensive line-up of industrial equipment and enable the company to offer more product lines in more markets.



"This acquisition is a big step forward for C&B," says Dennis Noyes, president and CEO at C&B Equipment. "We're getting into new, complementary distribution lines — such as municipal wastewater pumps — and acquiring an entirely new set of customers."



While C&B is recognized as a leader in pumps, compressors, blowers and engines, STG is well established in mechanical seals and the municipal market for its new wastewater pumping system, the Direct In-Line Pump System, or DIP.



City sewer lines and pumps are notorious for collecting all sorts of trash and debris such as rags, diapers and even thick materials such as clothing — all of which need to be physically removed and hauled away before they damage the pumps and other sewer systems.



DIP shreds these materials so they flow through the system. This saves substantial time and dollars for cities. The system also enjoys reductions in dangerous gases and odors, equipment corrosion, structural erosion, clogged float switches and trash or debris collection.



While the patented DIP System is already widely used in Europe, with more than 1,100 systems in France alone, C&B of Lenexa is currently engineering the DIP System into multiple municipal wastewater facilities.



"This is a very big deal for Kansas," said Noyes. "We've already witnessed the incredible power of the DIP System in Europe and we're excited to bring those same great benefits to the United States."



The two companies will fully retain their teams and facilities. Nothing will change in the servicing of customers. The STG brand will be replaced with C&B Equipment.



Soon, customers of both companies will have the ability to access what was previously exclusive product lines.



C&B customers will now have access to product lines such as SEPCO seals, while Olathe customers will have access to C&B's lines, such as AES seals, Summit and Roper pumps, Yanmar diesel products and Continental engines.



For more on C&B Equipment, visit cbeuptime.com



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment.



The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support. C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering brings to our customers.



C&B Equipment provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois, and serves customers from a wide-variety of industries including: oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production and more.