Murrieta Real Estate Broker Blake Edward Cory Wins Best of Trulia Top Agent Award

Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2015 --Blake E. Cory, a local real estate broker, and the owner of The Blake Cory HomeSelling Team, is the proud recipient of the 'Best of Trulia' Top Agent award for the year 2014. Apart from being a renowned real estate broker, Blake is also the co-author of "How to Buy a Home with Only $2,000 Down Payment," a popular book that has been selling successfully in Amazon.com.



Trulia.com is an acclaimed online marketplace visited by thousands of consumers to find out the best real estate properties. The Trulia Top Agent Award recognizes the best real estate agents on the basis of their sales figure and customer testimonials. By winning Trulia.com's Top Agent Award for 2014, Blake Edward Cory has now secured his place amongst the top 1% of all agents on Trulia and a spot on the exclusive "Best of Trulia" list.



Expressing delight about his feat, Blake says, "It's truly an honor to be given this award. I have accepted this on behalf of the entire Blake Cory HomeSelling Team because without them this wouldn't have been possible. I also want to thank all my clients. You make this an easy competition because you guys are awesome."



As a real estate broker, Blake and his associates offer numerous resources, tools and reports to assist clients looking to buy or sell a home in the Southwest Riverside area. Blake's company is dedicated to redefining real estate by serving people, rather than just making a sale. Since its inception, the Blake Cory HomeSelling Team has sold more than ten times the amount of homes than the average agent at the local association of Realtors™. The team presently serves clients in Temecula, Murrieta, Winchester, and Menifee.



In his illustrious career as a real estate broker, Blake has received recommendations from almost all his clients. One of his recent clients recommended him saying, "Blake was very helpful during my home buying process. He was very professional and operated with a sense of urgency. I was happy to know he was knowledgeable with the market as well as the area we were looking in. I will be recommending all my friends and family to Blake."



To find out more about Blake E. Cory, please visit http://mycbrealty.com



About Blake E. Cory

Blake E. Cory is a highly proficient real estate broker, and the owner of The Blake Cory HomeSelling Team. Blake is also the co-author of "How to Buy a Home with Only $2,000 Down Payment," a popular book selling successfully in Amazon.com. He has recently won Trulia.com's Top Agent Award for the year 2014.