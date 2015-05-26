Focusky Gives Agents a Free Online Presentation Maker for Quality Interaction

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Focusky announces the roll out of their free online presentation maker designed for marketing agents to boost their creativity and production times. Professional business presentations just got easier with unlimited Zoom and Pan, video, audio and link embedding not to mention the ability to publish and share anywhere!



Focusky President Jason Chen exclaims, " We were frustrated with all the different pieces of presentation software out there that didn't work together and required engineering degrees to use, our goal was to design a software that was able to incorporate all available technologies into one easy to use package."



Not only did Mr. Chen succeed in his goal he has offered it for free! There is a vast array of pre-designed templates and themes as well as the ability to fully customize each presentation. A presentation will be maintained on the Focusky Cloud forever.



Suitable for a working environment Focusky free online presentation maker is designed to enhance communication via presentations which can easily be embedded into websites, shared via social media and indexed by the major search engines.



Unique features such as subscription allow clients to subscribe to presentations and will automatically receive notification when new presentations are released. Graphic enhancements include Scaling Scene and zooming and panning to bring depth and versatility to a presentation. The slide show of old has encountered the tech age and undergone a major transformation in Focusky. Mind mapping features such as the Path of Discovery allow the audience to be lead through a logical and sequential series of events in a vibrant method offering more diversity.



Existing PowerPoint presentations can be easily converted and enhanced using Focusky and rich multimedia options are available to add music, videos, Flash and much more. An animation editor is included as well as multiple-languages. Every detail was thought out and implemented to make the best presentation software available.



For more information, visit http://focusky.com/ to view this amazing presentations software.