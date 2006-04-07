Luxury home buyers drive brisk preview sales at the Linden Estates

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2006 -- Homebuyers who dream of living in a scenic, rural setting are responding to the luxurious single-family homes on sites of up to ½ acre at The Linden Estates, the new Kirk Homes community on the West Side of Aurora.



Linden Estates will include 71 luxury homes that can be personalized in the area set aside for the City of Aurora’s Countryside Vision Plan. This area had been designed to include homes on larger-than-usual sites in a country setting with more than 100 acres of open space and over 32 miles of hiking and biking trails. The elegant home designs at Linden Estates will be complemented by the privacy that comes with overlooking views of nature rather than other homes. Preview pricing ranges from $290,695 to $338,695 including basements and three-car sideload garages.



“The combination of Aurora’s vision for this property and an expanded series of exciting Kirk Homes’ designs are making Linden Estates an exceptionally attractive purchasing opportunity,” said Janey Amidei, vice president of sales and marketing for Kirk Homes. “We are excited to be part of the Countryside Vision Plan. Kirk Homes has long been committed to the preservation of open space, as can readily be seen at The Lindens, our other successful Aurora community.”



The Aurora Countryside Vision Plan aims to protect unique natural areas on the west side of Aurora through resource conservation, public open space and protection of natural features. The plan provides developers with the flexibility to design living environments that conserve natural features, incorporate creative land planning solutions and establish attractive, tranquil living environments. Loop roads with native landscaped islands, an integral trail system that encourages walking, adaptive re-use of farmsteads and flexibility in site design are just some of the principals that will create a unique community.



Linden Estates offers seven floor plans, including two grand new designs. The homes range from 2,304 square feet to 4,031 square feet with three to five bedrooms, 2 ½ to 3 ½ baths, basements, and three-car sideload garages. English and walk-out basements are available.



“Kirk Homes is complementing the outstanding environment offered at Lindens Estates with upscale homes that include approximately $53,000 in desirable features that are typically offered as options with other builders,” Amidei said. “For example, our exteriors harmonize with the natural setting, a choice of masonry or brick on the front of the home with distinctive wood grade siding and fully landscaped homesites. Landscaping includes fully sodded yards enhanced with trees, shrubs, and other plantings. Popular interior features include volume ceilings in key areas, colonist woodwork and raised six-panel doors, half walls with wood caps, fine-quality cabinetry, and deluxe master baths with soaker tubs, separate showers, ceramic walls and Corian vanity tops.



“In addition, Kirk Homes is well-known for offering an exceptional array of materials and features that buyers may add to personalize the homes with the unique stamp of their own lifestyles. Buyers can be expand spaces, add rooms and make the homes truly their own,” she said.



The Stonehurst is one of the two newly introduced floor plans, priced from $330,695. It includes 3,489 square feet with four bedrooms plus a first-floor den and 2 ½ baths. The home may be further expanded to 3,763 square feet with various available extensions and modifications.



A double-door entry to a two-story foyer provides a warm welcome to the Stonehurst. The den is located off the foyer as is a central staircase and the living room with columns and separate formal dining room are separated by the staircase and hall. The kitchens with island and breakfast nook with sliding glass doors are open to the two-story family room and a second staircase serves the informal living area. A powder room and large laundry room with access to the garage complete the home’s main level.



Overlook views of the family room and foyer add style to the second floor which is highlighted by the master suite with walk-in closet and deluxe master bath. Three other bedrooms include walk-in closets and are served by a compartmented hall bath. Buyers may extend the breakfast nook and the family room and add a loft or fifth bedroom plus a Jack and Jill bath.



In contrast to its country lifestyle, Linden Estates offers area amenities. The Kaneland School District serves the area, which is also dotted with park facilities. The Interstate 88 and Orchard Road interchange are also nearby. Shopping and services as well as restaurants and entertainment are convenient.



Area recreational highlights include forest preserves, wildlife areas and the Fox River.



Preview sales are taking place at the information center for The Lindens at 861 S. Orchard Road. Take I-88 west to Orchard Road. When driving south on Orchard Road, turn right on Suncrest Drive (large entrance sign), left on Honeysuckle Lane to Teak Lane turn left to the information center on Audubon Court. For those driving north on Orchard, turn left on Jericho Road to Summerhill Drive, right to Audubon Lane, and turn right onto Audubon Court to the information center. The information center is open Monday, 12 noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Call (630) 264-6450 or visit www.kirkhomes.com.