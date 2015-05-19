Sports Apparel Market Growth, Size, Share and Analysis to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2015 --Increasing health awareness and shift in consumer fashion trends are projected to positively influence the global sports apparel market. Inclination towards durable, comfortable and functional apparel is presumed to bolster the sports apparel market growth over the forecast period. Creative advertising strategies coupled with intelligent product positioning are expected to further compliment sports apparel demand in the near future. Growing women participation in sports is presumed to further aid in the overall market growth. Superior apparel functionality coupled with rising disposable income levels are slated to fuel the global sports apparel market. Innovative marketing strategies to attract customers and penetrate the market are expected to drive the global sports apparel market sustainability. High sports apparel price along with growing availability of counterfeit and local products is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Aging demography in developed countries such as Japan and U.S. is expected to further affect sports apparel demand. Research on developing sports apparels with better functionality, superior characteristics and comfort offer ample opportunities to the industry participants. Targeted marketing activities offer vast opportunities to the industry participants in this previously untapped market.



North America led the global sports apparel market in the recent years, followed by Asia Pacific. U.S. and China dominated their respective regional markets owing to high sports apparel demand. Rising disposable income, increasing participation in sports & outdoor activities and growing health awareness in emerging markets such as China and India are touted to be major driving factors for the Asia Pacific market.



Key sports apparel industry participants are Nike Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, Billabong International Limited, Adidas AG, Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Old Navy, Jockey International, Lotto Sport, Under Armour Inc. and Banana Republic.



