Champion Oil Announces Engine Builder Supplier Program

"Champion's motor oils for passenger, racing, collector and vintage cars, as well as diesel applications, and our hydraulic and gear oils, greases, additives, chemicals and aerosols can be packaged to meet each engine builder's unique needs. We can start wherever the engine builder wants and help build a small pipeline of inventory," explains Champion spokesperson Karl Dedolph III. "We will offer, upon request, a suggestion of inventory specifically designed for their particular market and offer resources designed to help them build mixed inventories to maximize pricing and freight costs.



Interactive product catalogs can be found at http://www.championbrands.com/interactivecatalogs.html.



Minimum orders are one pallet, which can be mixed. Every full pallet order gets free freight. Payments are done by credit card, wire transfer, or open account net 30 for approved accounts. Orders are normally filled and shipped within 48 hours.



"In addition, Champion will do a series of press releases, web information, social media, etc. announcing your engine building business to your customers and to a data base of prospects within a 1000 mile radius. ," Dedolph says. "Technical Support, banners, pop-ups, POP and collateral material will also be supplied. Champion will forward all leads and incentive promotions, as well as training materials, PowerPoints, scheduled events, as well."



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.