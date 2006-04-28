Keira Knightley Donates Oscar Dress by Vera Wang to Oxfam eBay Auction

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2006 -- Keira Knightley has generously agreed to donate her custom-made Vera Wang gown from the 2006 Academy Awards to Oxfam’s auction. All proceeds will support Oxfam’s life-saving work in East Africa.



The Vera Wang bordeaux silk taffeta draped one-shoulder gown with grand bottom flounce was worn to the Oscars by Knightley, who was nominated this year for Best Actress for her role in “Pride and Prejudice.” The dress will be on exhibit in New York City at the Vera Wang Flagship store on 991 Madison Avenue from April 19th until the end of the auction on April 30th.



“This is such an amazing dress and I am really pleased to be able to donate it to Oxfam,” said Knightley. “I have seen the TV reports on the horrendous drought in East Africa and I know how desperate things have become, so I am happy to be able to do something to help.”



“Keira represents the essence of youth, intelligence and beauty! She is a young woman with a conscience. I am thrilled this gown can support such an important cause,” says Vera Wang.



Bidding will begin at 12 Noon EDT on April 21 and end at 12 Noon EDT on April 30. All proceeds will go to Oxfam’s East Africa Food crisis appeal. With $10,000, Oxfam could provide food for 500 children for 30 days. To bid for a piece of Oscar fashion history, see: www.OscarDress4Oxfam.org



"Millions of people across Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania are at risk of starvation in one of the harshest droughts the region has ever faced,” said Paul Smith-Lomas, Oxfam’s director for East Africa. “Young children are those most at risk, and there are already reports of child deaths as a result of malnutrition. Oxfam is helping over 500,000 people – carrying out food distributions, providing water, and offering livelihoods support. Donations like this will help to fund this vital work. We hope the public will get behind this auction so that it is a great success."



People can also support Oxfam’s work by donating online at www.oxfamamerica.org.



About Oxfam:

Oxfam American is a non-profit organization that works to end global poverty through saving lives, strengthening communities, and campaigning for change. More information at www.oxfamamerica.org



In Ethiopia, Oxfam is distributing water and food for both herders and livestock in Borena zone and Somali region, while also paying herders to improve ponds and other water-collection systems.



In Kenya, Oxfam has been responding to the crisis for many months, providing extra food, water, and cash to more than 250,000 people in the worst-affected areas of Turkana and Wajir.



In Somalia, Oxfam is trucking water to communities in the southern districts and repairing boreholes to keep them functioning until the rainy season begins.



In Tanzania, Oxfam is distributing seed to 20,000 households and is planning to deliver food, veterinary services, and an expanded school feeding program.



For further information on the auction please contact:

Paulette Song 617-728-2437 email: PSong@OxfamAmerica.org



For further information on Oxfam’s response to the East Africa food crisis contact:

Brendan Cox: 01865 472498 email: bcox@oxfam.org.uk