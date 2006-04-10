Shoplogix Inc. Announces Plant-wide Deployment at Fourmark Inc.

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- Shoplogix Inc., announced that Fourmark Inc. expanded their use of Plantnode. According to Scott Birmingham, Manager of Product Marketing, “It provides real-time Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on the shop floor and actively engages employees to improve machine utilization. It also provides true predictive maintenance capabilities.”



Fourmark Inc. is a contract manufacturer of custom injection molding and related services to a variety of industries including food packaging and consumer goods, cosmetics and construction. The company operates a 25,000 sq. ft. facility in Oakville, Ontario; from which it serves markets in Canada and the U.S. Fourmark is installing additional units throughout the plant as well as implementing Plantnode Network, which provides consolidated management capabilities and real-time statistics about equipment connected to the units.



According to Adam Cruickshank, President of Fourmark, "Plantnode Network allows us to centrally manage the units and gain a consolidated view of the productivity of equipment that is connected to Plantnode units. In effect, we can measure our plant efficiency based on real-time statistics; as well as drill down to view statistics on any individual machine. This gives us the ability to evaluate and compare the efficiency of each machine, as well as continuously monitor our equipment from a single station."



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



Shoplogix

