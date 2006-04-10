TGI’s Free Software Selection Tool Kit

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International, (TGI) “For over a decade, we’ve encountered corporate executives who struggle with the demands of the software selection process. Many find choosing the right software evaluation methodology or even locating a quality system consultant an overwhelming task. In an effort to help these companies, TGI developed and published a free resource for project managers called the Software Selection Tool Kit.”



The Software Selection Tool Kit is free to all manufacturing and distribution companies who are engaged in a system evaluation project. It was designed to provide guidance and software selection assistance in an economical and time efficient manner. Gill noted, “Although these documents are the property of TGI and copyrighted, we have opened usage of tool kit up to all manufacturers and distributors who are in the process of selecting a new software package. The kit allows small to medium size companies (SMB) locate and select the best enterprise package for their firm, without having to spend a significant portion of their budget on consulting services.”



In addition to end users, TGI also allows independent consultant’s access to the Software Selection Tool Kit. Consultants are welcome to utilize the templates and worksheets within their consulting practice, as long as the consultant is an independent and unbiased resource. Consultant authorization of the tool kit is available by contacting TGI’s corporate office.



The white papers and templates cover all aspects of system evaluation for a variety of packages including ERP software, distribution software, manufacturing software, warehouse management systems, e-commerce software, as well as business intelligence and decision support systems. Documents are available twenty-four hours a day and are completely free. They are designed for the self-serve type of project team that simply needs a little help and a few pointers when engaging in the software selection process.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



