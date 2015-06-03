Quakertown, PA Dentist Helps Patients Overcome Sleep Disorders for Better Health

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Quakertown, PA Dentist Dr. Gordon Roeder is helping local patients who are struggling with snoring or sleep apnea overcome their sleep disorder so they and those they live with can finally get a healthy night's sleep. It's estimated that more than 22 million Americans currently struggle with sleep apnea, a serious condition that leads to extremely shallow breathing, snoring, and violent gasps for air during sleep. This condition not only affects the health and sleep quality of the patient with the condition, but that of those sleeping near them as well.



Using the latest technology in sleep dentistry, Dr. Roeder helps both diagnose and treat sleep disorders that are negatively impacting the health of his patients. These treatments often include customized oral appliances that are designed to keep the patient's airway open while sleeping, eliminating the need for CPAP machines and preventing instances of apnea and snoring during sleep.



"Treating sleep disorders has been the most gratifying part of my career," says Dr. Gordon Roeder.



Dr. Gordon Roeder has been practicing dentistry for more than 25 years. Diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnea ten years ago, he has since made it his mission to help other patients find a solution for this and other debilitating sleep disorders, some disorders of which have been shown to shorten lifespan. Today, it is his mission to help everyone—including those who are trying to sleep next to someone with a sleep disorder—get a healthy night's sleep.



As an experienced sleep dentistry specialist, Dr. Roeder knows that communication is key in helping patients effectively treat and overcome their sleep disorders. He is known for taking extra care to ensure that his patients feel listened to and effectively treated.



About Dream-Dentistry and Sleep Care

Dr. Gordon Roeder and his staff at Dream-Dentistry & Sleep Care have been providing Quakertown, PA patients with the highest level of dental care for more than 25 years. In addition to treating sleep disorders, they also provide a wide range of general and cosmetic dental services to help all of their patients achieve a beautiful, bright smile. Some of these services include porcelain crowns, Lumineers, composite fillings, tooth whitening, dental implants, and more. They offer these treatments to patients who are currently unhappy with the state of their smile, need help improving their oral health, or want to replace old and unattractive dental treatments.



For more information about Dream-Dentistry & Sleep Care in Quakertown, PA, please visit http://www.Dream-Dentistry.com