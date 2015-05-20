San Antonio Chiropractors Provide Aid with Lumbar Pain Therapies for Improved Health

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --Dr. James E. Franklin and Dr. Jerry McGlade of Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics in San Antonio are helping patients who struggle with back pain find relief through a variety of physical therapies, including adjustments, massage, exercises and lumbar stabilization. Incorporating several therapies as part of the patient's comprehensive chiropractic treatment helps the patient find what works best for alleviating their personal lower back pain and gives patients a higher quality of life. Lumbar stabilization is a lesser known method that can reap great rewards for the patient.



The purpose of lumbar stabilization is to help the patient develop strength, flexibility, and endurance while moving the spine back to a neutral position where it is able to absorb shock and other forces in an optimal way. A neutral spine position leads to centered posture and less tension on the ligaments and joints of the spine. Patients who train with lumbar stabilization therapy are better able to control the movements affecting their spine, know how to avoid future injuries, are able to reduce pain in their lower back, and better heal from muscle strains, sprains, and damaged ligaments.



In addition to lumbar stabilization, Dr. Franklin and Dr. McGlade also help patients diagnose and treat subluxations in their spine that may be leading to pain or discomfort due to misalignment of the vertebrae. Subluxations, or misalignments, can lead to biochemical abnormalities, pinched nerves, muscle malfunction, or soft tissue damage.



About Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics

Dr. Franklin and Dr. McGlade are two of the most experienced chiropractic doctors in the San Antonio area, with several decades of combined experience, treating thousands of patients throughout the course of their respective careers. Dr. Franklin is an alumnus of Baylor University & Texas College of Chiropractic. A past president of both the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the Texas Chiropractic Association, District 10, he is board certified in clinical thermography and is a fellow of the International College of Medical Technologists. Dr. McGlade is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the Texas Chiropractic College. He is a fellow of the International Academy of Clinical Acupuncture and is a member of the International College of Applied Kinesiology. He has an exceptional background working with athletes to help them reach their highest potential and performance.



The San Antonio offices of Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics provide auto accident treatment, pain relief, whiplash treatment, chiropractic care, and sports injury treatment to patients of all ages and backgrounds. With three different offices on Nacogdoches, Callaghan, and Bandera, they are able to conveniently service a wide variety of patients in the San Antonio area. For more information about lumbar stabilization or the other services offered by Dr. Franklin and Dr. McGlade at Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics in San Antonio, please visit www.franklinchiropractic.com.