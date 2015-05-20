Anchorage Area Optometrist Dr. Daniel Kosterman Opens New Vision Center in Eagle River

Chugiak, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --Dr. Daniel Kosterman, experienced optometrist in the Anchorage, AK area recently relocated and re-named his Chugiak office, Peters Creek Vision Center, to Eagle River under the name of Dr. K's 20/20 Vision Center. The new office is located at 11401 Old Glenn Hwy. #106, just three doors down from Jitters Coffeehouse. Dr. Kosterman and his staff will be hosting an open house for the new location in June.



The recent relocation is part of Dr. Kosterman's continued effort to provide local patients with the best and most convenient vision care. The new office is conveniently located in Eagle River, just outside of Anchorage, in close vicinity to Elmendorf AFB. The new office features the latest tools and technology to provide premier vision services in a comfortable and welcoming environment. As part of the transition, Dr. Kosterman's website http://www.peterscreekvisioncenter.com has been renamed to http://www.dockosterman.com, where a wealth of information, FAQs, forms and office information can be found.



Dr. Kosterman has been providing eye care to Alaskans for more than 15 years. He originally relocated to Alaska from optometry school in Oregon on assignment with the U.S. Air Force. After being stationed at Elmendorf AFB for several years, Dr. Kosterman resigned his Air Force commission in order to stay in Alaska as an optometrist.



About 20/20 Vision Center

At Dr. K's 20/20 Vision Center, Dr. Kosterman and his staff offer a wide range of vision services and products to help their patients see their best. Some of these services include regular eye exams, diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration, treatment for children's learning-related visual disorders, contact lens fittings, and more. They offer a variety of leading brands for glasses and contacts to give patients a selection that can reflect their individual style and provide the quality they need. Dr. Kosterman and his staff are known for providing their patients with a level of personalized care that is rarely seen in the industry.



Dr. Kosterman has a special interest in helping children with learning-related vision problems that are often worsened with the extended use of technology and electronics. He believes that catching functional vision problems with children at an early age can significantly improve their quality of life for the better.



For more information about Dr. Kosterman and the services he and his staff offer at the new Dr. K's 20/20 Vision Center in Eagle River, AK, please visit http://www.dockosterman.com