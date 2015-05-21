Burbank, CA Dentist Dr. Young Amano Introduces Latest Cavity Detection Technology for Increased Patient Satisfaction

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Dr. Young Amano in Burbank, CA is offering the latest cavity detection technology, CariVu, at his dental office to help improve the patient experience and increase the accuracy of cavity diagnosis. CariVu represents some of the latest advancements in dental technology. Instead of using X-ray technology to detect oral decay, CariVu uses patented transillumination technology to identify occlusal, interproximal, and recurrent carious lesions and cracks – the tooth breakdowns known as cavities.



The DEXIS CariVu device is a small handheld wand with an expertly designed tip that hugs the tooth, bathing it in safe, near-infrared light. This patented lighting technology makes the enamel appear transparent while porous lesions, or cavities, absorb the light, making it easier for dentists and oral health professionals to detect oral decay when compared to more traditional X-ray or fluorescent imaging technology. As the wand-like device transmits this light, the image of the tooth is transferred digitally to an external screen that is visible to both the doctor and the patient.



CariVu technology is preferred by patients who refuse x-rays for their radioactive qualities and desire having an accurate view of which specific areas need treatment and why. The CariVu has also proven particularly valuable in diagnosing interproximal caries, or those located in the areas of the tooth that are touching adjacent teeth, which are particularly difficult to diagnose with traditional X-rays.



Using CariVu, Dr. Amano can diagnose cavities much earlier and more accurately than with conventional X-ray technology, which means that less invasive treatment is required to restore the tooth. This benefits patients not only by involving less time and treatment at the dentist, but by also incurring much less of a financial commitment.



Introducing the new CariVu technology to his Burbank, CA patients is just one of the many ways Dr. Amano and his staff members constantly strive to improve the patient experience at their practice. Dr. Amano specializes in general dentistry along with cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, dentures, and Invisalign.



About Dr. Young Amano

Dr. Amano is one of the most seasoned dental professionals in the Burbank area, completing his Ph. D. in Chemistry at UC Berkeley and received his DDS degree from UCLA. Throughout his career, Dr. Amano has completed numerous advanced training courses to be able to offer his patients the latest procedures and technology the industry has to offer. He is committed to ensuring that his patients feel comfortable at his office and during their procedures.



To learn more about Dr. Young Amano, DEXIS CariVu, or the other services he offers for Burbank, CA dental patients, please visit www.youngamanodds.com.