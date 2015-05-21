Danville and Pleasanton, CA Plastic Surgeon Offers Minimally Invasive Facelift Surgery for Men and Women

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Dr. Eric P. Bachelor of Eastbay Aesthetic Surgery in Pleasanton and Danville, CA is helping women and men in the Bay Area feel more confident about their appearance with minimally invasive facelift surgery to address signs of aging. The facial rejuvenation surgery Dr. Bachelor offers helps correct deep lines and wrinkles, elevate sagging facial tissues and ultimately, helps patients look as young as they feel on the inside. Dr. Bachelor specializes in giving patients natural-looking results with their facelift surgery, with smoother and more youthful facial contours.



"My patients get the emotional benefit of looking more the way they feel or achieving an appearance that they had not been able to achieve in other ways," said Dr. Bachelor of Eastbay Aesthetic Surgery. "It makes them feel whole, it makes them feel better about themselves, and I think that is the main goal of plastic surgery in general."



Patients of Dr. Bachelor can opt for general anesthetic or local anesthetic with intravenous sedation during their procedure. The surgery requires only small incisions around the ears which extend into the hairline and become virtually unnoticeable when healed. These incisions allow Dr. Bachelor to elevate and tighten the skin down to the deep layers of tissue.



Typical recovery time for facelift surgery patients is approximately 7-10 days, during which time patients can expect some swelling, bruising, and discomfort. Minor swelling may persist for up to eight weeks, but most patients are able to fully enjoy their new, youthful appearance within several days.



Dr. Bachelor consults with each potential facelift surgery patient individually prior to their procedure to discuss their specific concerns and expectations for outcomes. He ensures that individuals are good candidates and in proper health for their procedure of choice.



In addition to facelift procedures, Dr. Bachelor also offers a wide range of other facial, breast, and body contouring procedures, as well as laser treatments for skin and vein treatments. He and his staff operate two office locations in both Pleasanton and Danville, and regularly treat patients throughout the greater San Francisco area.



About Dr. Eric P. Bachelor

Dr. Bachelor is a native of Sacramento, completing his undergraduate education at Stanford University and receiving his medical degree from the University of California at San Francisco. He has personally performed more than 10,000 facial rejuvenation procedures including non-surgical procedures with advanced dermal fillers. He was recently recognized as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons by Consumers' Research Council of America and is a member of numerous professional organizations and societies.



For more information about Dr. Eric P. Bachelor and the facial rejuvenation procedures he offers for Bay Area patients, please visit www.ericpbachelormd.com.