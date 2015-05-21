Wellington, FL Dentist Dr. Steven Miller Offers Dental Implants as Better Alternative to Removable Dentures

Wellington, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Dr. Steven Miller is now offering Wellington, FL adult dental patients of all ages the latest advancement in dental technology to help them achieve permanent, confident smiles with dental implants and hybrid dental implants in place of removable dentures. Contrary to the common notion that removable dentures are only needed by mature adults in their senior years, an approximate 3% of Americans ages 18 to 34 wear some form of full or partial removable denture to restore function and aesthetics to their smiles. And while removable dentures have been the conventional option for adult patients who are missing permanent teeth, they still lack in providing patients with function and aesthetics that mimic natural teeth.



With dental implants, however, Dr. Miller is able to offer patients a restorative solution to their missing permanent teeth that is nearly identical to their natural teeth. Dental implants are able to help restore a single missing tooth, multiple missing teeth, or entire top or bottom arches of missing teeth for adult patients. For those who previously relied on removable dentures, Dr. Miller is able to provide them with a hybrid denture that snaps into place permanently using dental implants, eliminating the need for bonding strips.



Dental implants are the closest treatment to duplicating natural teeth available in the dental industry today. The dental implant itself is a small metal screw that is surgically inserted into the jawbone of the patient in the void of the missing tooth. The dental implant is typically constructed from titanium which is a hypoallergenic material that will naturally fuse to jaw bone, mimicking the structure of the natural tooth root. Once the dental implant has healed, an artificial crown can be attached to it to replace a single missing tooth, or implants can be used to secure partial dentures or entire top and bottom arches.



The complete dental implant, including the screw and the attached artificial crown, is designed to look identical to a natural tooth and is just as strong as a natural tooth as well. When placed properly and cared for properly, dental implants are designed to last the lifetime of the patient.



In addition to restoring full function and aesthetics to the patient's smile, dental implants also help preserve the jawbone of the patient in the absence of natural teeth. Typically permanent tooth loss causes the jawbone to resorb, similar to a muscle that atrophies when not in use. But with dental implants, the jawbone stays healthy and active, preserving the health of teeth surrounding it as well.



About Dr. Steven Miller

Dr. Miller participates in an ongoing dental implant study club to stay up to date with the latest tools, techniques, and procedures available, to help patients who currently rely on removable dentures to get the permanent, confident smile they desire. Graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry, Dr. Miller achieved the rank of Major in the United States Army and has been a member of countless prestigious associations, including The American Dental Association, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and served as President of The Central Palm Beach Dental Association.



For more information about Dr. Miller and the dental implant procedure he offers for denture patients, please visit www.wellingtonsmiles.com.