The Ultimate PC Game Recorder and Streamer - liteCam Game 5.0 Is Available for Pre-Order on Kickstarter

Englewood Cliffs, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Currently, liteCam Game is considered to be the most compatible PC game recorder that can be used to record virtually any PC game. liteCam Game has been used by hundreds of thousands of gamers and featured on several notable websites. The software is easy to use, and can be used on any Windows PC. Now, the liteCam team is seeking funding support as they take liteCam Game to the next level.



Over the past year, the liteCam team has been engaged in efforts to create liteCam Game 5.0, a more efficient and simplified version of liteCam Game, yet with more features than ever. The liteCam team believes that liteCam Game 5.0 will be the best game recording software, with the most demand-worthy features gamers have been requesting for a long time.



The most attractive, new features of liteCam Game 5.0 are

- 120 frames-per-second recording.

- Live streaming while recording.

- Recording in H.264, the most compatible HD format.

- Picture-in-Picture and game-play recording at the same time.

- Easy to use User Interface.



The liteCam team has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring liteCam Game 5.0 to gamers worldwide. The team is almost at a stage from where they can start production, and proceeds from their Kickstarter campaign will be used for testing. This lengthy process will involve two stages before launch (Alpha and Beta) to work out the bugs. Testing is a critical and expensive stage, because there will be hundreds of people and hours of development and bug fixing.



This Kickstarter funding project will only be funded if at least $1,500 is pledged by June 2, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1HsAZp5



The official website for liteCam is http://www.litecam.net



About liteCam

The liteCam team is dedicated to building the very best PC recording software. The first generation of liteCam Game was released on STEAM a year ago to extremely positive reviews. Since then, they have built a loyal user base that has supported and encouraged them to push their technology further to create the best recording software specifically for gamers.