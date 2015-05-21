Global Neurosurgery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.71 % to 2019: Radiant Insights

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Neurosurgery is a complex surgical procedure that involves diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders affecting any region of the nervous system. Some of the common neurosurgeries are endovascular neurosurgery, stereotactic neurosurgery, oncological neurosurgery, craniotomy, and neuroendoscopy. These surgeries are performed to treat neurological disorders, tumors, trauma, and injuries. The devices used to perform neurosurgeries are neurosurgical devices.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Neurosurgery market to grow at a CAGR of 11.71 percent over the period 2014-2019.



View Full Report with TOC @ http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-neurosurgery-market-2015-2019



Covered in this Report

The Global Neurosurgery market is divided into five segments based on product type, namely, Neurostimulation Sevices, Neurointerventional Devices, CSF Management Devices, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems and Others (neuroendoscopes, ultrasonic aspirators, stereotactic systems, and aneurysm clips).



TechNavio's report, Global Neurosurgery Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Neurosurgery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA



Key Vendors

Codman & Shurtleff

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

Stryker



Other Prominent Vendors

Afferent

B. Braun

Boston Scientific

BrainLab

Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology Systems

Cyberonics

Elekta

Karl Storz

Micromar



Latest Report by Radiant Insights:



Market Digest: Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2006 to 2020 – Americas



http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/market-digest-aesthetic-lasers-and-energy-devices-market-2006-to-2020-americas



GBI Research's report, "Market Digest: Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2006 to 2020 - Americas" provides quantitative analysis of the three aesthetic lasers and energy devices market segments: minimally invasive body contouring devices, non-invasive body contouring devices and laser resurfacing devices. The analysis includes market size data by revenue and volume over the 2006–2020 period for the following countries: US, Brazil, Mexico and Canada. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.



Security Devices For Connected Homes: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2015 to 2021



http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/security-devices-for-connected-homes-industry



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Security Devices For Connected Homes: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2015 to 2021. Next generation home security devices achieve a complete replacement of existing security systems, 3D video cameras, automated connected thermostats, access sensors, and intrusion detection devices can al alert a person on the smart phone. Devices are wireless, are more energy efficient, last longer and have a significantly lower cost of operation. The study has 366 pages and 116 table and figures.



With successful strategies for increased market presence, product leadership and cost-efficiency, apps are well positioned for continued long-term profitable growth driven by the major economic trends: urbanization, rapid technological development and increased security requirements.



About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.



For more information visit, http://www.radiantinsights.com/



Contact Details:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Radiant Insights, Inc

Phone: 415-349-0054

Toll Free: 888-202-9519

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Blog URL: http://www.terrapass.org/