24-Karat Gold Bitcoin Gift for BTCFlap Customers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --BTC Flap ( btcflap.com ) has hit the charts with their latest offer on Bitcoin purchase: they're not only offering 10% more than Blockchain's official rate for each Bitcoin they purchase, but they are also putting a surprise gift on transactions amounting 10+ BTC.



BTC Flap's marketing team has gone creative enough to attach a special gift to each and every transaction amounting more than 10 BTC: they are offering a 24-karat gold coin with the Bitcoin engraved on both sides. The mechanism is simple: each customer selling over 10 BTC within one transaction is asked to provide a mailing address and the company delivers the gift via a courier.



BTC Flap's Marketing Manager Jim Walsh is enthusiastic with their latest gift idea, while being positive that people involved in the cryptocurrency market are definitely welcoming a jewelry-like item engraved with the Bitcoin logo, being offered to them for doing business with BTC Flap.



"In this way, we are offering our customers a somehow materialized version of this virtual, non-material coin. We think it's pretty cool to put your hands on a coin carrying the Bitcoin's logo, especially if you're passionate about the cryptocurrencies.", declares Jim Welsh, company's Marketing Manager.



About BTC Flap Inc

BTC Flap Inc. is a cryptocurrency trading company based in New York, USA, founded and developed by few bold investment professionals who have seen the business opportunity outside the traditional capital markets and have targeted cryptocurrency trade in terms of medium and long-term investments strategy.



Business is operated in an effective manner, with a user-friendly platform and easy contact means through the company's website and via e-mail, with 24/7 assistance through a Live Chat Section offered. Payments for the trade are free of any charges on the customer's side, while the company covers all the costs involved. The most common payment methods are available: PayPal, Western Union/Moneygram and Bank Transfer.



All the details related to the company's offer and other information, together with the contact details of the Sales Team are available on their website: btcflap.com



No restrictions on customers' provenience and payment destination countries or currencies are in force within the company's policy.



Media Contact:

Name : Brock Pierce

Email : brock@btcflap.com

Phone : 315-636-4266