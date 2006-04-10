Datacraft Solutions ASP Digital Kanban Model Offers Global Visibility

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- As digital kanban solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, industry leader and Digital Kanban pioneer Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) is able to draw on the insights and experiences of their clients to enhance the functionality of offerings. According to Matthew Marotta, founder of Datacraft Solutions, “We are, in effect, applying the lessons of continuous improvement to our own platform, optimizing Signum and Curator to make Digital Kanban implementation more efficient and effective.”



Pressure to reduce lead times, expanding product lines, and global competition drives the value of digital kanban, a lean manufacturing practice that automates consumption driven replenishment across suppliers, customers, and the factory floor. Marrotta added, “Datacraft Solutions’ ASP model provides global visibility into the plant floor from anywhere in the world, with nothing to install and no software to maintain.”



Digital kanban aligns inventory levels with actual consumption; a signal is sent to produce and deliver a new shipment when material is consumed. These signals are tracked through the replenishment cycle and bring extraordinary visibility to suppliers and buyers. Working seamlessly with existing visual board systems, Datacraft Solutions’ Digital Kanban solution allows individual cells or entire supply chains to realize an immediate and dramatic return from an extremely small process automation investment, by vastly reducing the management time and information gathering required to monitor, update and transmit card-based replenishment needs.



Digital Kanban Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades.



