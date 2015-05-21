Plumbing Contractor of the Year 2012 and 2013 for Two Years Running

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Academy Disc Plumbing & Repair Receives 2013 Oklahoma City Award



Oklahoma City Award Program Honors the Achievement



Academy Disc Plumbing & Repair has been selected for the 2013 Plumbing in Oklahoma City, Ok Plumber Okc of the year Award in the Plumber Oklahoma city category by the Oklahoma City Award Program.



Academy Disc Plumbing & Repair Receives 2012 Plumbing in Oklahoma City, Ok Plumber Okc of the year Oklahoma City Award



OKLAHOMA CITY July 25, 2012 — Academy Disc Plumbing & Repair has been selected for the 2012 Plumbing Contractor of the year Oklahoma City Award in the Plumbers Oklahoma City category by the Oklahoma City Award Program.



Each year, the Oklahoma City Award Program identifies plumbers in Oklahoma City that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and plumbing category. This is an Oklahoma City plumber that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. This exceptional Okc plumber helps make the Oklahoma City area a great place to live, work and play.



Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the plumber in Oklahoma city in each category. The 2012 Oklahoma City Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Plumbers in Oklahoma city, Ok are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Oklahoma City Award Program and data provided by third parties.



About Oklahoma City Award Program

The Oklahoma City Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of Plumbers in Oklahoma City, Ok area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Oklahoma City Award Program was established to recognize the best of plumber Okc in our community. The organization works exclusively with plumbers in Okc owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. The mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.



89 N Robinson Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

405-421-0102



SOURCE: Oklahoma City Award Academy Disc Plumbing & Repair