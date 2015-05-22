Staudt, RLP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler offers the first full-featured SEO solution that is 100% HTTPS. Google is a big proponent of the "HTTPS everywhere" idea. Users of Google Search, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive automatically have an encrypted connection to Google.



Google also encourages webmasters to prevent and fix security breaches on their sites, and Google officially announced that HTTPS is used as a signal in their search ranking algorithm.



HTTPS is very important to Google. For that reason, SEOprofiler decided to make all of their web pages all-HTTPS, all the time, for everyone.



The first SEO tool with full HTTPS support



"As of today, we have moved all SEOprofiler pages to HTTPS", said SEOprofiler CEO André Voget. "This means that all public pages, all backend pages and all web-based customers reports will automatically have an encrypted connection."



SEO agencies who use SEOprofiler to provide custom white-label reports to their clients can frame the web-based SEO reports on their own HTTPS sites. All SEOprofiler pages will automatically have an encrypted connection.



HTTPS pages offer SEOprofiler users encryption, data authenticy, and authentication. Data cannot be modified or corrupted during transfer, intentionally or otherwise, without being detected.



About SEOprofiler

SEOprofiler offers SEO tools for keyword research, link analysis, web page optimization, website analytics, competitive intelligence, and social media. A free trial version is available at the company website at "https://www.seoprofiler.com"