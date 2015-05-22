LEBHobbies.com Announces New Product Releases for May 2015

Yardley, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --LEBHobbies.com announces the newest releases from Carrera slot cars and Slot.it slot cars to start the summer racing season. Included in this month's releases are slot car models of street cars as well as racing cars in DTM, GT2, Group C and others.
From Carrera, the newest release of the Shelby Cobra 289 Hardtop Coupe '63, No. 03 (item no.27483 analog, item no.30716 digital) is a proven slot car. This livery from 1963 is an attention grabber in the metallic green color. It will make a great racing companion to the other Cobra coupes and roadsters providing some really nice racing action.
Speaking of attention grabbing, the new Carrera Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, Nassau '64, No. 47 (item no.27484 analog, item no.30718 digital) will definitely get some comments in its bright orange livery. Add it to your current collection of 904s or grab this one and race it with the Cobra. Porsche fans everywhere will appreciate this model in their collection.
For the Bowtie fans, the Carrera Chevrolet Camaro Concept (item no.27462 analog, item no.30687 digital) will be a welcome treat. With its striking blue paint, dual racing stripes and side graphic, as well as wheels trimmed in blue and white, this American Muscle icon will bring miles of smiles to the race track.
Just released from the GT2 series is yet another great looking Ferrari. The Ferrari 458 Italia GT2 "AF Corse, No. 54" (item no.27481 analog, item no.30715 digital) offers a clean and sleek look in white and blues. For Ferrari fans, this is one that you will want to add to your paddock.
In the DTM series, the Audi A5 DTM "M. Rockenfeller, No.1", 2014 (item no.27473 analog, item no.30707 digital) is a sure winner. With it's bright yellow and green livery, this Audi will be easy to spot while in the lead ahead of your competition.
From Slot.it, the Nissan R89c "Men's Tenoras, No. 85", LeMans 1990 (item no.SICA28B) in its striking silver and gray livery is sure to impress. Also releasing is the Audi R18 "e-tron quattro, No. 4", LeMans Test 2013 (item no.SICA29A). The Audi features a four wheel drive system just like its 1:1 cousin. Both the Nissan and Audi will be smooth running additions to the race track.
There are many more cars and restocks from Carrera and Slot.it coming in this quarter, so check back with LEBhobbies.com for our updated listings and great prices.
About LEB Hobbies, LLC
LEB Hobbies, founded by Lynne Bernhard in 2010, is a family operated business that strives to provide exceptional, personalized customer service, forming relationships with their valued clientele. As sellers of slot cars, and hobbyists themselves, Lynne and Robert Bernhard stay in touch with their customer's needs, helped by Robert's extensive background as a pro slot car racer, manufacturer, and life-long racing enthusiast. LEBHobbies.com is dedicated to providing their customers with quality products at discounted prices, making slot racing more accessible to everyone.
