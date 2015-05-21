Purely Driven Products Introduces Kickstarter Campaign to Start Manufacturing ChillaVino, the Wine Accessory That Saves Water

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --An elegant bottle display and chiller, ChillaVino can be the perfect appliance for a home, an excellent all-occasion gift, or even a promotion product for any business. Created by Purely Driven Products, this is an extraordinary ice-bucket that does not require ice or water. With their revolutionary Ice Age Technology, the company has developed a simple ice-pack that keeps wine or any other beverage chilled to perfection for hours.



The design of ChillaVino is elegant, yet simplistic enough to compliment any setting. It not only serves as a great product for the commercial and promotional industry, it's also a terrific gift for any home. Purely Driven Products have selected the best materials to ensure the creation of a durable product. The company is about to introduce a catalog of custom skins to cover the ChillaVino and give it a brand new look.



The working principle of ChillaVino is simple. The custom designed ice pack or cooling element maximizes the contact surface with the bottle. Through this ice-pack, the temperature is conveyed to the liquid in the bottle. Depending on the room temperature or serving conditions, ChillaVino may remain cold and maintain the temperature for 3 to 5 hours.



Some of the major highlights of ChillaVino are

-Wine is the oldest beverage known to man.

-An elegant display for the favorite wine or beverage.

-Over chilling of white wines can suppress the flavor and aroma. ChillaVino maintains the ideal serving temperature for wine.

-It's a billboard to advertise a business.

-Users can customize or decorate it for every holiday or occasion.



Purely Driven Products has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds that will help them transition completely into manufacturing. The funding requirement for the project is $40,000. This project will only be funded if at least $40,000 is pledged by June 17, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1PxBa6P



The official website of Purely Driven Products is http://www.chillavino.com



About Purely Driven Products

Purely Driven Products is a company committed to finding simple solutions to complex problems. They are in the process of creating ChillaVino, a uniquely designed wine or liquor beverage bottle chiller display that does not require water or ice.