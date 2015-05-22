Chay Lapin, Vice President with Kay Properties and Investments, LLC Helps a Wisconsin Client Successfully Complete a 1031 Exchange Into DST Medical Office Properties

Palos Verdes Estates, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --The client had recently been a part of a Tenant in Common property that had sold at a profit. Deciding that he didn't want to pay his taxes upon the sale and that another 1031 exchange made more sense, the client opted to work with Kay Properties due to their specialization in the DST 1031 exchange marketplace.



Chay Lapin commented, "The client had very specific debt replacement requirements needing to be achieved for his 1031 exchange. Ultimately, a portfolio of Medical Office DST properties was decided on as the replacement properties for this exchange."



Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay properties, added, "Chay has been an instrumental part of helping our clients understand their options when it comes to selecting DST 1031 exchange properties. His level of commitment and patience to his 1031 exchange clients is commensurate with his level of dedication to his teammates and country as a former Olympic athlete."



About Kay Properties & Investments, LLC

Kay Properties & Investments, LLC is a DST brokerage and advisory firm providing DST 1031 exchange replacement properties to accredited investors. Registered Representatives at Kay Properties and Investments, LLC are licensed in all 50 states and have clients located throughout the country. For more information or to view our current property list please visit http://www.kpi1031.com.



