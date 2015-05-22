Kay Properties and Investments, LLC Helps Florida 1031 Exchange Investors Complete Exchange Into a Multifamily Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Property

Palos Verdes Estates, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --The clients were nearing the end of their 45-day identification period and were looking for options to complete their 1031 exchange in a timely fashion.



The clients chose to select Kay Properties and Investments and were able to receive truly specialized DST 1031 property selection advice and guidance.



Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties, commented, "These clients, although living across the country from our headquarters, opted to work with Kay Properties for their DST 1031 Exchange purchase due to the fact that we live and breathe the DST 1031 exchange process every day for our clients. Our daily pulse on the market allows us to provide a level of guidance and understanding to our clients looking to purchase DST 1031 properties that we have been told over and over by current clients, that our competitors, just are not able to do."



Chay Lapin, Vice President, added, "Helping our clients throughout the country successfully complete their 1031 exchanges is a privilege that we do not take lightly. Hearing the relief in the client's voice when we tell them that their exchange is completed is priceless. This is another example of an out of state 1031 client choosing Kay Properties as their trusted DST 1031 brokerage and advisory firm, as opposed to a local advisor that may have access to DST properties but doesn't specialize in them nor have the level of understanding that our clients are looking for."



About Kay Properties & Investments, LLC

Kay Properties & Investments, LLC is a DST brokerage and advisory firm providing DST 1031 exchange replacement properties to accredited investors. Registered Representatives at Kay Properties and Investments, LLC are licensed in all 50 states and have clients located throughout the country. For more information or to view our current property list please visit http://www.kpi1031.com.



Risk and Disclosures



- DST properties are available to accredited investors only (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million dollars exclusive of primary residence) and accredited entities only. If you are unsure if you are an accredited investor and/or an accredited entity please verify with your CPA and Attorney prior to considering a 1031 exchange/sale of your property.



- The information herein has been prepared for educational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase DST properties and/or securitized real estate investments.



- Such offers are only made through the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), which is solely available to accredited investors and accredited entities.



- IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax concepts, therefore you should consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation.



- This material is not to be interpreted as tax or legal advice.



- Please speak with your own tax and legal advisors for advice/ guidance regarding your particular situation.



- There are risks associated with investing in real estate and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties including, but not limited to, loss of entire investment principal, declining market values, tenant vacancies and illiquidity.



- Investors should read the PPM carefully before investing paying special attention to the risk section.



- Diversification does not guarantee profits or guarantee protection against losses.



- Photos/tenants/case studies/examples do not represent current offerings. Future offerings will vary and may be significantly different than photos/tenants/case studies/examples shown.



- Because investors situations and objectives vary this information is not intended to indicate suitability for any particular investor. The client example used is for informational purposes only.



- Please speak with your CPA and Attorney to determine if an investment in real estate/DST properties is suitable for your particular situation/circumstances.



- This information is from sources we believe to be reliable however we cannot guarantee or represent that it is accurate or complete.



- Past performance is not indicative of future returns.



- Potential cash flows/returns/appreciation are not guaranteed and could be lower than anticipated.



Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC is independent of CIS.