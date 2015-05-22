Password Manager Software Company Announces Free 1 Year Password Manager License in the Google Chrome Store

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --Tom Forrest LLC which owns OnlinePasswordManager.org, HTPcompany.com and thousands of other high quality websites, provides businesses with software, SEO and Web Design worldwide. In business since 1987, is proud to announce a 1 Year Free License of OnlinePasswordManager.org and Google plugin, available today at the Google Chrome Store.



"It has taken several years to develop the cloud based military encrypted vault and user-friendly interface for OnlinePasswordManager.org" said Tom Forrest, Chief Executive Officer.



Today almost everyone has multiple logins and passwords in order to manage their daily lives. Nowadays it's not wise to use the same password for each bank account, stock brokerage account, retirement account, cable and phone logins, PayPal, Gmail, Chase, GoDaddy, other passwords, etc.



Who can keep track of all this?



Please protect yourself.

Many people use short simple passwords because they want them to be easy to remember. This also makes it very easy for hackers to break into your accounts. Solve your password security problems and access your passwords and logins from any device.



OnlinePasswordManager.org's Online Password Manager (OPM) is very safe, secure, easy to use, and they do not change client's passwords.

We try to build the best products in the world, and welcome our client's feedback and suggestions for future feature enhancements." said Tom Forrest, Chief Executive Officer.



Software developers have taken several different approaches to trying to solve this problem. Some web browsers e.g. Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer are starting to add more password management features into their browsers. From experience these browsers have far too many defects (bugs) and managing all your passwords and logins is too important to be given to these browsers. It is a better solution to use an independent software solution with a standalone password manager that has a secure vault in the cloud. OnlinePasswordManager.org uses proprietary complex modern software methods for development and this makes OnlinePasswordManager intrinsically Web-based, so you can use OnlinePasswordManger from any computer and on any device (e.g. smartphone, iPad, desktop, etc.) everywhere in the world. We use our own product every single day, please try our OnlinePasswordManager and simplify your life so you have more time to spend on what is important.



Online Password Manager uses 256 bit encryption that takes more than a million years to crack if you use a long and secure password. OnlinePasswordManager includes an optional password generator if you decide to use it.



It is much more important for you to create a strong and long password(s), and use a different password for each and every account you sign into.



Trying all "potential" passwords is called a dictionary attack. This type of cracking software will try all possible short passwords first (6 letters or less), then try more complex methods. An one-letter password could be cracked in less than 15 seconds even if you use 256 bit encryption, so you need to understand how important it is to create strong and longer passwords.



About Tom Forrest LLC and OnlinePasswordManager.org

Tom Forrest LLC owns many successful web properties and services including OnlinePasswordManager.org, and HTP Company which has been in business since 1987, with its main headquarters located in Thousand Oaks, California, approximately 45 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Tom Forrest LLC specializes in software development, Search Engine Optimization and website design.



To Find out more please call toll free 800-213-8530 or visit http://www.OnlinePasswordManager.org

