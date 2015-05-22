Filmmaker Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Support Upcoming Movie 'The Listeners'

Lawrence, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --When documentary filmmaker Bob Hurst showed up with his crew at the Headquarters Counseling Center in Lawrence, Kansas, he wasn't sure what to expect. The center fields calls from people contemplating suicide, as well as experiencing mental health and other issues.



"Would it be fast-paced and emotional? Would it be stressful and scary? Yes it was, and it was also inspiring and life-affirming," Hurst says.



The result of the filming will be 'The Listeners,' a feature-length documentary that explores suicide prevention, mental health care and the power of empathy.



In Fall 2013, Hurst and his team began filming the training for the newest group of volunteers at Headquarters. One hundred hours of training would be required to prepare them properly to staff crisis phone lines, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL).



"The volunteers are very young - ranging from about 19 to 27. It's incredible to see these people tackle an experience that is extraordinarily demanding," Hurst says. "They understand that the risk of suicide is something that affects everyone, across every demographic."



To finish the film Hurst has launched a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter, where supporters can make contributions for as little as $10. Funding support received via Kickstarter will be used to complete editing, graphics, and scoring, and then screen the film for audiences everywhere.



"It's a great way for ordinary people to get behind projects and ideas they are passionate about," Hurst says.



Inviting those who care about suicide prevention and mental health care to support this campaign, Hurst says, "Building community and empathy is what this film is about, and becoming a backer through Kickstarter is the first step to addressing a crucial need."



This project will only be funded if at least $19,100 is pledged by June 13, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1HidOsi



The official website of 'The Listeners' is http://listenersmovie.com/



About 'The Listeners'

Bob Hurst is a filmmaker with more than 20 years of experience in film, television and related media. His work includes documentary, fiction, and experimental films that have been exhibited at festivals nationally and internationally.