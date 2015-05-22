ColPro Co-Founders Dave & Dior Seek Kickstarter Funding to Get 'The PIC' to Market

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --Cleaning of dirty necks and the rings around the collars of a dress shirt has always been a major concern. Like many others, Dave noticed that it was almost impossible to keep his shirt's collar clean, even for half a day. This made his life extremely difficult as a financial services consultant, a job that needed him to be suited up every day to meet clients. Dave's dry cleaning cost was going out of control because he had to take his shirts for dry cleaning almost every day.



After putting together a lot of hard work and effort, Dave and his wife Dior have come up with a solution to this problem. They have created 'The PIC,' a little accessory that will help users keep using their favorite shirt longer and reduce their dry cleaning bills. 'Protecteur Interieur de Col' or 'The PIC' is extremely easy to use.



The PIC is a toiletry supply that has been designed with care to keep the interior of the shirt collar clean while wearing it. At present, two patent applications are currently underway (CIPO and PCT) for this innovative product. Dave and Dior are confident that their creation will offer an efficient and definitive way to deal with dirt left on the collar. It has been made from different types of soft materials that are non-irritating for the skin.



Dave and Dior believe that their product should not be confined within the internet. They have just started a Kickstarter campaign to take 'The PIC' to leading departmental stores around the country. The funding requirement for this venture is $20,000 CAD. This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged June 27, 2015.



