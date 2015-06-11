Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Enters the U.K. Market

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --A specialty vapor store in the United Kingdom will now carry Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products.



Breathe announced today that Smoking Electronics in the UK will sell all of the company's electronic and vape products. Smoking Electronics will stock Breathe kits, mods, clearomizers, vaporizers, a hookah line, disposable e-cigarettes, eLiquids in a variety flavors, vape batteries and accessories.



The new London vendor strengthens Breathe Intelligent Cigarette's presence in the United Kingdom and Europe. Breathe has significant market coverage with 10 major brands in Asia and Europe, in addition to its 15 brands in the United States.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe, which opened for business in 2007, runs the complete process from design of its own products, to production in a state-of-the-art facility and through to delivery to outlets and individual customers worldwide. The company will customize its products to specific requests and still provide customization with a quick turnaround. With full ownership of the process, Breathe can provide a one-stop shopping convenience for its customers.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette electronic cigarette products cover major parts of the retail and wholesale market segments including hotels, specialty vapor shops, casinos, lounges and many major grocery chains.



To learn more about Breathe Intelligent Cigarette call (866) 237-0006 or visit http://www.breatheic.com.