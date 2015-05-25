Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Launches the Donner22

Swansea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette announces the Donner 22 tank, its newest sub-ohm tank.



Breathe's latest product was well received at the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) convention last month in Las Vegas. Attendees - retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers in the tobacco trade - placed several orders for the Donner22 and iFancy after stopping in at Breathe's booth. Several customer's praised the iFancy as the best box mod they had ever tried.



The Donner22 is a tank with a 4ml capacity and a powerful 0.5 ohms creating large vapor clouds. The sub-ohm tank features a clear, Pyrex glass tube, a BVC Coil heater with a Kanthol US made wire. It also has an adjustable airflow and removable drip tip. The Donner22 is 22mm in diameter and has a screw-in, adjustable 510 pin.



In addition to the Donner22 tank, Breathe offers customers and wholesalers a variety of products and accessories:



- Mods

- Kits, including starters, clearomizer and wax pens.

- Disposable e-cigarettes.

- Clearomizers.

- Hookahs.

- Cartomizers

- Batteries.

- Liquids in many flavors

- Accessories. including battery chargers, adapters and USB chargers.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has the ability to make changes to their products in short time. More importantly, the company prides itself in listening to customers' requests and has made several changes to their products to adhere to customer service demands. Breathe designs, produces and delivers, giving its customers a one-stop shopping experience. It maintains an inventory and a facility within the United States allowing for real time delivery.



About Breathe Intelligent

Established in 2007, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette soon became a leader in the electronic cigarette industry by focusing on customers and using quality ingredients in its products. The company has built 10 major brands of electronic cigarettes in the United States and five in Europe and Asia. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has coverage in major wholesale and retail segments, and its products are available at major grocery store chains, hotels, vapor shops, casinos, and lounges as well as having the ability to provide private labeling.



For more information contact Breathe Intelligent Cigarette at 866-237-0006 or on its web site at http://www.breatheic.com.