Edmonds, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2015 --According to a survey by CNN.com, dads don't care for most of the gifts that come their way including ties, cologne and monogrammed golf tees.



So what is a great gift? Grills.



Dads love grilling. From high quality gas, charcoal or the latest pellet grill technology, there is something about a grill that speaks to any father.



Black Pine Spas today announces a new product line in their Edmonds showroom on Lake Ballinger Way. Puget Sound's largest and oldest recreational outlet will now offer charcoal grills, gas grills, and pellet grills as well as outdoor kitchen design and installation services.



Black Pine Spas manager Mike Nekahi says, "Most hot tub owners also enjoy grilling because they are active, outdoor people who enjoy relaxing, socializing and entertaining on their deck. We decided to expand our offerings to make it more convenient for our customers to get all their recreational equipment in one stop. Pellet grills are an exciting new option for a convenient and healthy outdoor grilling experience – and we're excited to launch our new grill line just in time for Father's Day!"



More than 65% of Americans own a grill and those that own a grill throw, on average, eight cookout parties a year. Anyone who has a small, worn out or old grill, they're likely not getting the full benefit of the grill experience that something like the newest pellet grills offer.



The Black Pine Spas expansion into grills includes the latest in traditional gas and charcoal grills as well as the newest grill technology – pellet grills. Pellet grills are perfect for those that want more options for outdoor cooking. Pellet grills allow you to both grill and smoke foods, get cooking faster than other grills, uses fool-proof digital temperature controls perfect for novice to expert grillers and variety of pellet types allows for injection of authentic flavors including hickory, mesquite, applewood and more.



For more visit the Black Pine Spas showroom in Edmonds just outside Seattle on Lake Ballinger Way. Experts there can provide suggestions and answer questions about grills or how to create an outdoor kitchen space.



Black Pine Spas

7711 Lake Ballinger Way

Edmonds, WA 98026

(425) 771-5774