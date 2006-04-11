Koteas Resources now Check Point NGX Certified

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2006 -- Designed for more experienced security professionals, CCSE NGX certification is one of the most highly recognized and respected vendor-specific security certifications available.



CCSE NGX is an advanced Core security certification built on CCSA NGX, confirming in-depth skills and expertise in managing and supporting Check Point products. Proficiencies include configuring and managing VPN-1/FireWall-1 as an Internet security solution and virtual private network (VPN), using encryption technologies to implement site-to-site and remote access VPNs, and configuring content security by enabling Java blocking and anti-virus checking.



By attaining this certification Koteas resources are now able to help you install, migrate to, and troubleshoot your Check Point infrastructure using the industries most proven and secure security solutions.



About Koteas Corporation



Established in 2004, Koteas Corporation is a leading provider of end to end security and privacy solutions for the small, medium, and enterprise (SME) spaces.



Our desire is to build a trust between us and our clients by tailoring solutions to meet organizational and infrastructural needs. Our highly trained staff has several years experience in information system security, risk management & analysis, business continuity, and auditing.



With a worldwide consultant base, Koteas Corporation can provide you with the security products and solutions you need to defend your most important asset -- your business.